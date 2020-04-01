COVID-19: Best Buy to Pay Employees While Stores Closed

Richfield, Minn.-based Best Buy notified its store employees they will be paid for the next two weeks, according to the Star Tribune. The consumer electronics chain, which employs about 125,000 people, has temporarily closed its physical stores except for order pickup.

"We're constantly thinking about how to best take care of our employees and balance the needs of our business," the company said in a statement. "As we explore all of our options for what comes next, we've committed to paying all of our store and services field employees through April 18."

Employees who volunteer to work, primarily to assist with order pickup, are being paid an additional $2.50 per hour on top of their normal pay.