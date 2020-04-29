COVID-19: Best Buy Relaunches Geek Squad, Delivery

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) has resumed its Geek Squad and third-party delivery services, according to a notice to customers from CEO Corie Barry, and Retail Dive. The company said they’re using protective equipment and implementing employee health checks as well as adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Starting in May, the company will begin its “consultation services” in roughly 200 U.S. locations. Customers can schedule appointments and be assigned to a dedicated sales associate to ensure a limited number of people are in the store at any given time in order to comply with social distancing.

During the past month of the pandemic many of its locations have implemented curbside pick-up and have continued to fulfill online orders, Retail Dive reports.