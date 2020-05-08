COVID-19: Burger King Tests Social Distancing App in Italy

Burger King (Miami) is testing an app that allows customers to order food and book a table at its restaurants in Italy, reports Reuters.

“We need to be good at showing people that it’s safe to come to a place which is perceived as being crowded, and give them options so they understand there is a safe way to come in,” Andrea Valota, Burger King’s chief in Italy, said in an interview.

The app will be tested at three Milan locations that are expected to fully reopen for dining in on June 1.