 

COVID-19: California May Open Some Retail in Weeks

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that some businesses should reopen within weeks across the state
Posted April 29, 2020

Curbside retail in California, low-risk workplaces and manufacturing businesses should begin to reopen in the state within weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, Reuters reports.

California has not yet set an end-date for its current stay-at-home order and the governor said he would coordinate with Washington and Oregon on reopening once “safety benchmarks” were met, according to Reuters.

Service retail like nail salons, and high-attended events like concerts, may take “months” to start back up in California, according to the governor.

