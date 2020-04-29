COVID-19: California May Open Some Retail in Weeks

Curbside retail in California, low-risk workplaces and manufacturing businesses should begin to reopen in the state within weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, Reuters reports.

California has not yet set an end-date for its current stay-at-home order and the governor said he would coordinate with Washington and Oregon on reopening once “safety benchmarks” were met, according to Reuters.

Service retail like nail salons, and high-attended events like concerts, may take “months” to start back up in California, according to the governor.