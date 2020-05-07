COVID-19: Costco Monthly Sales Down

For the first time in more than a decade, Costco (Issaquah, Wash.) reports is monthly sales in April fell due to stay-at-home restrictions to flatten the curve, according to Fox Business.

Comparable sales, not including the effects of fluctuations in gas and currency, fell .5 percent for the four weeks ending May 3. Including those changes and thanks to low gas prices, sales fell 4.7 percent.

Costco attributed the drop in sales to stay-at-home orders, social distancing requirements and some mandatory story closures in the month of April. “April sales were negatively impacted by Covid-19,” reported the retailer.