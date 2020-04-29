COVID-19: European Retailers Near Reopening

Some retailers in Europe are preparing for the reopening of retail as lockdown measures are eased, WWD reports.

Retailers in France and Italy are preparing for store openings beginning May 11, and stores smaller than 8600 square feet have begun reopening in Germany. France is recommending masks be worn by both clients and workers when social distancing is not possible.

Guillaume Houze, Communicates and Image Director of Galeries Lafayette group (Paris), noted some of the measures the department store retailer is taking, including Plexiglas for cashiers, routine disinfecting and reduced access to entryways, among others, according to WWD.

In Germany, some retailers have protested the decision to not allow stores larger than 8600 square feet to open, WWD reports. For example, department store Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof attempted to contest the ruling in Berlin court but was rejected. However, the retailer has “partially” opened 74 stores across the country, opening small areas in store attempting to make a large breadth of product available in the space they’re allowed to use.

Italy will be restricting 430-square-foot stores to one customer at a time with a maximum of two employees. For stores exceeding that square footage, restrictions will be determined by available space. Staff will also be required to wear gloves and face masks and hand sanitizer will be available near checkout registers, according to WWD.