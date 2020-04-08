COVID-19: Furloughs Surpass One Million

More than 200,000 stores have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19, reports Bloomberg, and TJX Companies has added to that number by announcing the furloughing of the majority of its U.S. employees at both distribution centers and stores.

Employees will be paid through April 11, with some retaining benefits while furloughed, depending on their employee status. The company employees roughly 286,000 people, with the majority of those based in the U.S.

This comes after the retailer temporarily closed 3300 T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Marshalls locations in the U.S. beginning March 19. The retailer’s ecommerce business has also been temporarily halted. Senior management will be taking pay cuts, Bloomberg reports.