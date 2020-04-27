COVID-19: Gap Downgraded, Raises New Debt

Gap Inc. (San Francisco) this past Thursday announced offering new senior secured notes, which total to $2.3 billion, Retail Dive reports. The new debt is backed by intellectual property and real estate and is expected to close by May 7.

Following this move, both S&P Global and Moody’s downgraded Gap. Both agencies cited the pandemic, with S&P stating the Gap will be pressured “amid much uncertainty regarding how long operations will be disrupted and when consumer spending will reaccelerate,” according to Retail Dive.