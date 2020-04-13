COVID-19: Grocery Workers and Customers to Wear Masks

Some authorities across the U.S. have issued orders for both customers and workers at supermarkets to wear masks to limit the spread of coronavirus, Retail Dive reports.

Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles mandated that “employees of non-medical essential businesses,” must cover their faces while on the job, which goes into effect this Friday.

Garcetti included that businesses affected by this order must supply masks for their workers or reimburse the cost, reports Retail Dive.

Similarly, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered that not only must customers and employees of grocers wear masks, but stores must also limit the amount of people allowed in the building at a time to half capacity.