COVID-19: Hermès Window Dresser Leïla Menchari Dies at 93

Best known for her extraordinary window displays at the Hermès flagship in Paris, Leïla Menchari has passed away at the age of 93, reports the New York Times. She died as a result of COVID-19.

Menchari worked as a window dresser for more than 50 years and is credited with elevating the craft.

Exhibits and documentaries have been made in her honor over the years and she was the first woman to study at the Beaux-Arts institute in Tunis, Tunisia.

Hermès CEO Axel Dumas summed up her legacy by saying, “Hermès wouldn’t be Hermès without Leïla.”