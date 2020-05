The coronavirus pandemic has delayed Ikea’s (Delft, Netherlands) plans to open its first store in South America, according to Reuters. The store will open in Santiago, Chile, in 2022 instead of next year as previously announced.

In 2018, Ikea announced plans to open at least nine stores in South America with franchisee Falabella (Santiago). Currently there are 442 Ikea stores across 54 markets in Europe, North America and Asia.