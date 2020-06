J.C. Penney (Plano, Texas) will close 154 stores across the U.S., most located in malls, as part of its bankruptcy reorganization, reports the Dallas News. The retailer currently operates 846 department stores and said it expects more to close.

The list of affected stores is on the J.C. Penney web site. The process is expected to take 10 to 16 weeks and represents thousands of jobs lost.