COVID-19: Kroger to Offer Employee Testing

Beginning this month, Kroger (Cincinnati) will offer workers who are exhibiting symptoms either a self-administered test kit or appointment at a Kroger Health drive-thru, reports CNBC. Kroger Health is the healthcare arm of the company.

“The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities,” said Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz.

The grocery chain is one of five U.S. retailers that have opened drive-thru testing locations for COVID-19. Testing is free if people meet CDC requirements. Kroger has also hired 70,000 workers to keep up with demand for food and household essentials.