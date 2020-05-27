COVID-19: LA Retailers Begin Allowing Customers Inside

Retailers in Los Angeles County can begin to allow customers in store to shop starting today, May 27, following an announcement by Mayor Eric Garcetti, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Stores must follow the county’s safety guidelines in order to allow customers inside. Salons cannot currently reopen and dining-in at restaurants is still not allowed, though the county may have an answer for those retailers regarding when they can reopen by the end of the week.

This past Monday, the California Department of Public Health announced in-store retail shopping could commence, but that it must be approved by county public health departments, according to CBS Los Angeles.