COVID-19: Le Tote, Lord & Taylor Lay Off Employees

Le Tote (San Francisco) has announced it will run its business as well as Lord & Taylor, which it bought from Hudson’s Bay Co. for $100 million last August, online for the foreseeable future, Retail Dive reports.

Furloughs for its store workers has been extended until its physical stores reopen. Le Tote Co-Founders Brett Norhart and Rakesh Tondon, reportedly said in a statement to Retail Dive that the company has “instituted significant company-wide layoffs across both organizations, immediately reducing the majority of Le Tote and Lord & Taylor staff across all departments.”