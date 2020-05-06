COVID-19: Lord and Taylor to Liquidate Stores

All 38 department store locations will reportedly close
Posted May 6, 2020
Lord and Taylor (New York) will reportedly liquidate its existing stores once they reopen, according to Business Insider. All 38 of its stores have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nearly 200-year-old chain has reportedly selected liquidators to operate its going-out-of-business sales. A spokesperson for Lord & Taylor told Business Insider, "The company is working through various options at this time and is declining to comment."