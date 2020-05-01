COVID-19: Macy’s Reopening 68 Stores

Macy’s (Cincinnati) is planning to open the majority of its stores during the next six to eight weeks, Retail Dive reports. It will start by opening 68 stores this Monday and another 50 on May 11.

CEO Jeff Gennette anticipates a possible 20 percent of Macy’s normal sales volume at first, but expects that to steadily pick up, based on retailers’ reopening experiences across Europe and Asia.

Macy’s recently unveiled a plan to permanently close 125 stores over the course of three years. Gennette said the plan still makes sense but they’re now deciding whether to close more or close that amount sooner than three years. “The wind-back is going to be slow … We’re going to emerge out of this a smaller company,” Gennette said, Retail Dive reports.