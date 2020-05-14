COVID-19: Mall of America Plans to Reopen June 1

Mall of America (Minnesota) announced Thursday that it plans to reopen to the public June 1, KSTP reports. This followed Governor Tim Walz's announcement that retail could open in Minnesota beginning May 18.

The mall plans to use the time in-between now and reopening to rehire and train staff, and implement the necessary safety and sanitization protocols.

While the mall itself will be open, not all retailers inside will be, according to KSTP. The mall’s hours will be modified and the building will be limited to 50 percent capacity.