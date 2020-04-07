COVID-19: Mall Owners May Miss Mortgage Payments

Triple Five Group (Edmonton, Canada), owner of Mall of America and American Dream mall has expressed concerns regarding its ability to make mortgage payments as COVID-19 forces its tenants to temporarily close and miss rent, says CNBC.

American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said that without federal aid, many malls will “be headed into default,” as they fail to pay mortgages.

“The difficulty we are going though now ... if tenants don’t want to pay rent, my response is: I have got to pay a mortgage. I borrowed money. I have got to pay back my lenders,” said Ghermezian in an interview with CNBC.