COVID-19: Neiman Marcus Files for Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas) has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with its creditors to undergo a financial restructuring, according to a press release. The agreement will substantially reduce its debt load and interest payments.

“Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business.”\

To implement the agreement, the retailer has begun voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings and has secured debtor in possession financing of $675 million from creditors. A total of 10 U.S. stores are open for curbside pickup, including all Texas Neiman Marcus stores, as well as locations in Tampa, Las Vegas and Tysons Corner.