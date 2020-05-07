 

COVID-19: Neiman Marcus Files for Bankruptcy

Retailer enters voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring
Posted May 7, 2020

Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas) has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with its creditors to undergo a financial restructuring, according to a press release. The agreement will substantially reduce its debt load and interest payments.

“Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business.”\

To implement the agreement, the retailer has begun voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings and has secured debtor in possession financing of $675 million from creditors. A total of 10 U.S. stores are open for curbside pickup, including all Texas Neiman Marcus stores, as well as locations in Tampa, Las Vegas and Tysons Corner.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.