COVID-19: Neiman Marcus May file Bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) may be filing for bankruptcy, possibly as soon as this week, reports Reuters. Reportedly the department store retailer skipped millions of dollars in debt payments this past week, including one which would provide the company a “few days to avoid default.”

The company’s 43 Neiman Marcus stores have been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York and its Last Call stores. Roughly 14,000 employees have also been furloughed.

Reuters’ sources on the matter have requested to remain anonymous due to the confidentiality of the bankruptcy preparations, Reuters reports.