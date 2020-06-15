COVID-19: New Jersey Enters Phase Two

The state of New Jersey enters Phase Two of its pandemic reopening plan today, with non-essential retailers able to allow shoppers inside for the first time since closing in March, according to WABC News in New York.

Stores are limited to 50 percent capacity and customers and associates are required to wear face masks. Area restaurants can offer outdoor dining with tables placed six feet apart in addition to take out and delivery services. Both retailers and restaurants must follow safety and sanitization protocols.