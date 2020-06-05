COVID-19: Non-Essential NYC Retailers Allowed to Open Monday

Non-essential stores in New York City will be allowed to open for curbside pickup on Monday, according to Bloomberg. A number of major retailers, including Tapestry brands Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, will not open right away.

Other brands exercising caution include Ulta Beauty, which has no timeline as yet for its NYC stores to reopen, and Tiffany, which has set a tentative reopen date of June 11. Macy’s has not shared its plan to reopen its Herald Square flagship, which sustained damage during recent looting.