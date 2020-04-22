COVID-19: Pet Stores See Sales Spike

Foot traffic beginning March 12 at Petco (San Diego) was reportedly up by 8 percent; it was also up by 6 percent at PetSmart (Phoenix), according to Placer.ai and Retail Dive. Between March 12 and 18, sales at Chewy.com (Dania Beach, Fla.) were up 42.5 percent (a company owned by PetSmart), while PetValu’s (Markham, Ontario, Canada) sales were up 42.4 percent, Pet Supplies Plus (Livonia, Mich.) were up by 76.4 percent, and Petco (41.8 percent) and PetSmart (36 percent) also saw additional increases.

According to Retail Dive and Nielsen data, the four weeks ending March 28 saw a pet food dollar growth of 24 percent from the previous year. Conversely, the U.S. Department of Commerce's March results reported that apparel sales slumped 52 percent year over year, Retail Dive reports.