COVID-19: Pitti Imagine Shows Postponed Until 2021

Pitti Imagine, Florence trade shows that include menswear show Pitti Uomo, has postponed all physical events until January 2021, reports Drapers. The events reportedly have been rescheduled due to low interest from exhibitors.

“This has been dictated by the conditions of operational and economic difficulty in which the majority of the manufacturing companies and retailers – shops, department stores – find themselves and by the uncertainties that continue to persist regarding the modalities of travelling from one country to another, including quarantine restrictions, which have obviously heavily conditioned the plans of international buyers,” said Claudio Marenzi, president of Pitti Immagine.