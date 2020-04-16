COVID-19: Retail Sales Continue to Drop

As companies are forced to shutter stores and furlough employees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, retail spending continues to fall.

Retail spending dropped 8.7 percent in March, eclipsing the previous record of 3.9 percent during the 2008 recession, reports NPR.

While Americans are still spending money on necessities like food, spending on clothes dropped 50.5 percent, furniture dropped 26.8 percent and auto-related spending dropped substantially as well.

NPR states that many economists predict that these declines may continue through April, perhaps growing steeper.