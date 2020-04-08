COVID-19: Salvatore Ferragamo Finances Hospital Renovation

The Salvatore Ferragamo company (Florence, Italy) is collaborating with the Italian Red Cross to help renovate two wards that closed in 1996 in Florence’s I Fraticini hospital, WWD reports. The Salvatore Ferragamo company will be financing the renovation.

Starting today, April 8, the wards will be able to accommodate 60 patients that are either recovering from the coronavirus or need to be in quarantine. It will be staffed by two doctors and 15 nurses.

Prior to this, the luxury brand also crafted and donated 100,000 antibacterial face masks. It also gave Tuscan-based healthcare facilities 3000 respirator masks and 50,000 units of hand sanitizer, reports WWD.