COVID-19: Sam’s Club Introduces Service for Seniors

Sam’s Club (Bentonville, Ark.) has launched a senior concierge service on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and at-risk customers, Forbes reports.

From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, seniors and at-risk customers can park in designated locations where they’ll be met by a Sam’s Club team member to scan their membership card. Their order will be relayed to team members inside the store. After orders are ready, they will be placed in customers’ vehicles.

Since the option launched, Sam’s Club has reportedly processed almost 80,000 orders, Forbes reports.

According to Forbes, Eddie Garcia, Sam’s Club Chief Product Officer, said to help bridge the gap between physical and digital commerce, retailers should look toward “service-based architecture and cloud-powered checkout solutions.”