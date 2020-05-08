COVID-19: Sephora, JCP Settle Dispute

In a joint press release, J.C. Penney (Plano, Texas) and Sephora (Paris) have reaffirmed their partnership to operate Sephora inside JCPenney. Both companies have resolved outstanding legal matters and have agreed to revisions to their joint enterprise operating agreement.

Sephora inside JCPenney, a beauty experience inside select JCPenney stores, offers a curated selection of beauty, fragrances, skin and haircare products. Last week, Sephora had said it would not reopen its nearly 600 shops inside Penney’s stores unless the retailer agreed to shorten the contract term.