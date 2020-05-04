COVID-19: Sephora Threatens to Pull Out of JCPenney Stores

Beauty retailer Sephora (Paris) is said to be threatening to pull out of JCPenney stores and end its contract with the department store chain, according to the Dallas News. JCPenney has filed a lawsuit in state court requesting a temporary injunction.

Sephora has said it will not reopen its nearly 600 shops inside Penney’s stores unless the retailer agrees to shorten the contract term. "Terminating a key contract that JCP has depended on for over a decade, while JCP intends to reopen nine stores this week, would cause irreparable harm,” JCPenney said in the filing.