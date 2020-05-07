COVID-19: Simon Malls in NY to Stay Closed

After announcing earlier this week that it would reopen its seven malls in New York, Simon Property Group (Indianapolis), a company spokesperson walked back the news today, clarifying that Simon will comply with all state and local orders and guidelines, reports The Patch.

According to the statement: “On (Monday) May 4, Simon sent an internal communication to its tenants as an advisory to encourage them to gear up for the reopening of certain properties. This communication mistakenly included our New York properties. To clarify, Simon does not have plans to open these properties on May 16 and of course, will fully comply with all local and state orders, and direction.”