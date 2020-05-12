COVID-19: Simon Property Group to Reopen Some Malls

Simon Property Group (Indianapolis) announced that 77 of its retail properties in the U.S. have reopened under new guidelines to protect shoppers and employees from the coronavirus, Retail Dive reports. The company is anticipating that half of their U.S. shopping centers will open within the next week.

The company did not disclose how much rent it has collected during the pandemic. Many retailers said they would not pay rent in April. Simon has reportedly worked with some retailers to defer rent, but most are obligated to pay unless they’re in bankruptcy.