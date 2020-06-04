COVID-19: Simon Sues Gap for Unpaid Rent

Simon Property Group (Indianapolis) is suing Gap Inc. (San Francisco) for “failure to pay more than $65.9 million in rent and other charges due,” according to a lawsuit reported on by The Real Deal.

Many tenants, including Gap, stopped paying rent after they were forced into store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gap leases more than 400 properties from Simon and is reportedly its biggest in-line tenant in terms of rent.

Simon is asking the court to order Gap to pay the amount it’s in arrears plus any future rent payments.