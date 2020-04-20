COVID-19: South Carolina Retail May Open this Week

South Carolina state senator Stephen Goldfinch announced that it is probable that Governor Henry McMaster will allow beaches and retail stores to reopen early this week, reports WLXT19.

This order would lift restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Goldfinch noted that he doesn’t believe opening beaches would cause a spike in COVID-19 cases, but that “retail… may be a little more on the risky side,” says WLXT19.

Some local retail store owners are also concerned about opening too soon. Columbia city council plans to meet on Tuesday to further discuss the plan of action.