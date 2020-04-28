COVID-19: S&P Global Forecasts a 30 percent Decline in Non-Essential, Restaurant Sales

S&P Global (New York) said in a new report that the COVID-19 pandemic has created “catastrophic” financial conditions, Retail Dive reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, S&P has downgraded roughly one-third of the companies it covers.

The analysts have recently revised their estimates to show a larger decline for 2020, due to the continued store closures due to the pandemic. They don’t expect sales to reach 2019 levels until 2022, Retail Dive reports. They’re also forecasting restaurant and non-essential retail sales to decline by 30 percent this year.

S&P analysts said, "Stay-at-home guidelines and fear of the virus will likely further pressure sales in the near term … As the need for social distancing declines, prospects will depend on the pace of the recovery and other unique dynamics."