COVID-19: Starbucks to Open 85 Percent of U.S. Shops

Starbucks (Seattle) will open 85 percent of its U.S. stores this week, but will emphasize mobile ordering, contactless and cash-free payments, reports The Washington Post. The retailer has added new functions to its app, used by nearly 20 million consumers, like voice ordering and curbside pickup.

“We will also shift toward more cashless experiences, knowing that the handling of cash creates consumer concerns about the spread of viruses,” CEO Kevin Johnson said. The company is applying lessons learned in China, where more than 98 percent of Starbucks coffee shops have reopened.