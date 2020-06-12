COVID-19: Tailored Brands Eyeing Bankruptcy Due to Pandemic

The company's sales were down 60.4 percent in the first quarter
Posted June 12, 2020
Tailored Brands (Houston, Texas), owner of Men’s Wearhouse, announced it may have to terminate operations or consider bankruptcy protection due to consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Retail Dive reports.
The company’s first quarter sales are down 60.4 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company press release.
Tailored Brands reopened roughly 44 percent of its fleet June 5, which totals to 634 stores. Many of its stores were temporarily closed due to the pandemic.