COVID-19: Tiffany & Co. to Donate $1 Million

New York-based Tiffany & Co. has pledged to donate a total of $1 million dollars to pandemic relief, reports WWD.

Tiffany & Co. Foundation plans to donate $750,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, run by the World Health Organization, and another $250,000 to The New York Community Trust’s NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund.

The company has also pledged to match any employee donation to “qualified nonprofit organizations” in support of pandemic relief.

Chairwoman and President of Tiffany & Co. Foundation, Anisa Kamadoli told WWD, “During this global health crisis, we must all be responsive to the urgent needs of our global communities. We are proud to support organizations providing immediate relief for communities impacted by COVID-19, including our hometown of New York.”