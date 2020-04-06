COVID-19: UK Retailers Fall Behind on Rent

With only grocery stores and pharmacies open in the U.K., temporarily closed retailers and restaurants struggle to pay rent.

London-based real estate investment trust Intu unveiled that only 29 percent of the rent due in the second quarter was received from the retail spaces it owns in the U.K., reports CNBC.

For comparison, this time last year Intu received 77 percent of rent due.

Other real estate developers in the U.K. have also seen a sharp decrease in on-time payments. Hammerson (London) said it received less than half of the rent from its premium outlets.

The U.K. government has yet to release an end date for the lockdown.