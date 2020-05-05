COVID-19: Ulta Offers Curbside Pickup

Ulta (Bolingbrook, Ill.) is now offering curbside pickup at more than 350 stores, according to Chain Store Age. The retailer selected stores to offer the service based on its evaluation of local market conditions and guidance from state and local authorities.

“As the impact of COVID-19 varies by region, it is likely we will reopen stores in some states and markets before others with safety for all as our key criteria,” said Mary Dillion, CEO of Ulta Beauty. “We are working diligently toward the time when we can welcome all our guests and associates back to Ulta Beauty with new safety processes in place.”