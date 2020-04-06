COVID-19: Walmart Limits Customer Traffic

Last Friday, Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced in a corporate post that it would be limiting store traffic to five customers per 1000 square feet, which is about 20 percent of store capacity, reports Retail Dive.

The stores will be running on a “1-out-1-in” system once capacity is reached, with customers waiting in a line managed by the staff.

Walmart is also encouraging a one-way flow of movement to help enforce social distance.

Target (Minneapolis) has also begun limiting customer traffic in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.