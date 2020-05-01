COVID-19: Workers Protest for Better Conditions

Workers from Whole Foods, Amazon warehouses, shoppers for Instacart and Shipt, as well as Target retail store employees, called out sick this Friday, May 1, as part of a one-day strike across the U.S. in protest of their working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian reports.

Amazon ended its unlimited unpaid time off policy for its workers at the end of April. After a protest outside Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse several weeks ago, the company reportedly began providing employees with personal protective equipment, started temperature checks and enforced social distancing, but cleaning procedures remain “inadequate” according to an employee at the warehouse, reports The Guardian.

An Amazon spokesperson said in an email: “While we respect people’s right to express themselves, we object to the irresponsible actions of labor groups in spreading misinformation and making false claims about Amazon during this unprecedented health and economic crisis.”