Crocs Names New Senior VP

Emma Minto, most recently the VP and General Manager of Nike Women’s, North America, is joining footwear brand Crocs (Broomfield, Colo.) to become the brand’s Senior VP and General Manager, Retail Dive reports. In her new role, she will oversee all operations for the Americas. Minto worked for Beaverton, Ore.-based Nike for roughly 16 years.

In a Crocs press release, Minto said: “Anyone paying attention knows that Crocs' brand and business have never been stronger, and there's plenty of room for continued growth … I'm excited to join this incredible team and 'come as you are' culture, bringing the joy of comfort technologies and personalization to consumers everywhere."