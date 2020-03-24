CVS to Hire 50,000 Employees

CVS Pharmacy (Woonsocket, R.I.) locations will stay in operation during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports USA Today. The company plans to hire 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary employees immediately.

The company will be hiring for store positions, delivery drivers, distribution staff and customer service representatives.

The company has also announced plans to give employees bonuses of up to $500. “Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they're needed most. As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we're taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times," Said CEO Larry Merlo, according to USA Today.