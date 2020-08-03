CVS to Offer Contactless Payment

CVS shoppers (Woonsocket, R.I.) will soon be able to use contactless payment methods PayPal or Venmo to pay for their purchases in store, according to Engadget. The system will allow users to “securely pay for their items without needing to touch a keypad or sign a receipt,” reports PayPal, which owns Venmo.

To pay, users must open the PayPal or Venmo app to scan QR codes located at the CVS checkout, then enter the amount due and press “send”. The system generates a payment and sends a confirmation to the user and cashier.