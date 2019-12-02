Cyber Monday Sales May Reach $9.4 Billion

Cyber Monday sales may hit a new record of $9.4 billion in sales, which is an 18.9 percent increase over last year, according to Retail Dive. This new forecast was provided by Adobe Analytics (San Jose, Calif.), which tracks transactions from 80 to 100 major U.S. online retailers. Reportedly, by 9 a.m. Eastern, merchants had already made $473 in online transactions, reported Adobe and Retail Dive.

Salesforce (San Francisco) predicted that sales globally were on track to rise 12 percent above last year’s $26 billion to $30 billion, Retail Dive reports.