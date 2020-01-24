David’s Bridal Automates Customer Service

David’s Bridal (Conshohocken, Pa.) has revealed the Zoey concierge bot that reportedly will be used to automate customer service through Apple Business Chat.

Customers can use Zoey to book appointments, check the status of orders and process returns. Customers can also choose to chat with a stylist directly for a more personal experience, reports Retail Dive.

This tool aims to allow David’s Bridal employees to spend more time with in-store customers since it isn’t necessary for them to man the phones.

Switching from voice calls to messaging has allowed David’s Bridal to “cut contact center operating costs by more than 30 percent,” according to Retail Dive.

Several other companies use Apple Business Chat as a means of communication with customers, including The Home Depot, Discover, Marriott and Wells Fargo.