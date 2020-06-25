David’s Bridal Introduces Zoom Consultations

David’s Bridal (Conshohocken, Pa.) is introducing a virtual appointment service using Zoom, Retail Dive reports. This will allow the brand’s stylists to work with bridal parties and brides remotely.

Most of the retailer’s stores have now reopened after being temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It claims it has received “hundreds” of video appointment requests in the first few days of launching the option.

Customers will be able to schedule an appointment via Zoom with one of the brand’s stylists to go through color swatches, accessory options, dresses and veil styles, among other options, according to Retail Dive.