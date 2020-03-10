Denny Gerdeman Retires From Chute Gerdeman

Denny Gerdeman, co-founder and chairman of Chute Gerdeman, has announced his retirement from the firm he founded with his wife Elle Chute in 1989. Gerdeman has built an industry powerhouse with award-winning projects across the globe and during his tenure, guided the agency through a revolutionary era of change in retail and restaurants.

“This firm has been our life’s work, and we will always be proud of what we have built here. For 31 years, I’ve looked forward to coming to work every single day. Working with the teams we’ve assembled has always been the most fun I could imagine. This industry has been good to me, and I’ve traveled the world doing what I love. I very much look forward to seeing where Chute Gerdeman can go in its next chapter. In the meantime, I also look forward to a schedule full of tee times, and the ability to enjoy the next 20 years with my family,” says Gerdeman.

Gerdeman leaves the business in the hands of his executive leadership team, consisting of Jay Highland, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Director; Wendy Johnson, Chief Operating Officer & EVP Program Management; and Christopher Barcelona, Chief Innovation & Growth Officer.

After studying architecture at The Ohio State University, Denny began his career working at architecture firm, Acock & White, in 1971. He has held many roles with companies including Richardson/Smith, The Limited, Nexus, and international retail consulting company, The Doody Company, founded by the acclaimed marketing strategist Alton Doody and design visionary, Carol Farmer.

In 2017, Gerdeman oversaw the acquisition of Chute Gerdeman by FCB North America, part of Interpublic Group (IPG). This strategic integration into a larger agency network has allowed for new opportunities and growth across new categories.