Designer Brands Closing Some Stores

Designer Brands (Columbus, Ohio), parent company of DSW and Shoe Warehouse, is reportedly expecting to close roughly 65 retail locations during the next four years as leases for its stores expire, reports Retail Dive. Twenty-four of those locations may close sometime during 2021.

The company reported that comparable store sales for 2020 decreased by 34.2 percent compared to the previous year’s 0.8 percent increase, according to a press release.

Designer Brands’ Chief Executive Officer Roger Rawlins said, "Designer Brands' fourth quarter continues our story of sequential improvement in unprecedented market conditions.”